US Appeals Court Orders Judge to Dismiss Case Against Trump Ex-Adviser Flynn - Court Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) A US Federal appeals court has ordered the dismissal of criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a court order showed on Wednesday.

"ORDERED that Flynn's petition for a writ of mandamus be granted in part; the District Court is directed to grant the government's Rule 48(a) motion to dismiss," the order said.