US Appeals Court Rejects Lawsuit Challenging Harvard Use Of Race In Admissions Policy

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:45 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) A US appellate court upheld a lower court decision allowing Harvard University to consider using an applicant's race as a factor in the university's admissions policy to promote diversity in its student population, according to a ruling issued on Thursday.

"The issue before us is whether Harvard's limited use of race in its admissions process in order to achieve diversity in the period in question is consistent with the requirements of Supreme Court precedent. There was no error," the decision by a two-judge panel from the US Court of Appeals in Boston read.

The lawsuit by the advocacy group Students for Fair Admissions alleged that Harvard University's race conscious undergraduate admissions process violated US civil rights laws by discriminating against Asian-American applicants in favor of white applicants.

Last fall, US District Court Judge Allison Burroughs ruled that Harvard University's admission policies do not discriminate on the basis of race, do not engage in racial balancing or use quotas, and do not place undue emphasis on race in considering applicants' admissions files, Harvard University explained in an earlier press release.

Burroughs suggested that Harvard University could not offer students the benefits of a diverse campus if it stopped considering race in admissions, the release said.

More Stories From World

