US Appeals Court Remands Lawsuit Against AstraZeneca, Others for Terrorism Ties - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia remanded to a lower court a lawsuit against the pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson and others over alleged terrorism funding ties with the Iraqi Health Ministry, Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard said in a written opinion.

"The district court held that the complaint failed to state claims for either direct or secondary (aiding-and-abetting) liability under the ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act), and that it lacked personal jurisdiction over six foreign defendants. We reverse on three points of law and remand the balance of the issues to be addressed by the district court consistent with our opinion," the opinion, filed on Tuesday, said.

The lawsuit, initially dismissed by a US Federal judge in July 2020, alleges that companies including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson and others helped fund terrorism in Iraq that killed Americans through contracts with the country's health ministry.

The Iraqi Health Ministry was reportedly under the control of militia group Jaysh al-Mahdi and used as a front for terrorist violence.

The defendants allegedly made corrupt payments in both cash and goods to the group in order to obtain medical-good procurement contracts, according to the court filing. The stream of money and goods allegedly helped finance Jaysh al-Mahdi's terrorist attacks on Americans, including the plaintiffs in the suit.

The allegations against the companies suffice to state a legally cognizable claim, the court said.