US Appeals Court Rules Obama-Era 'Dreamers' Migrant Program Illegal - Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) A Federal appeal court declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program illegal but left the policy in place for some 600,000 immigrants in the United States, known as Dreamers, who are currently enrolled in the program, a court filing revealed.

"DACA violates the substantive requirements of the APA (Administrative Procedure Act)...Given the 'uncertainty of final disposition' and the 'inevitable disruption that would arise from a lack of continuity and stability,' we preserve the stay as to existing recipients," the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals said in its ruling on Wednesday.

Media reported in September that President Joe Biden anticipated this ruling from the appeals court and would prepare to sign an executive order that would protect DACA recipients, who are immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children. The DACA program protected them from deportation.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a press release that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will work with the US Justice Department on preparing an appropriate legal response.

Mayorkas added that DHS will continue to process DACA renewals.

