US Appeals Court Rules Trump Accounting Firm Must Provide Tax Returns to Congress - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia circuit upheld a lower court ruling ordering President Donald Trump 's accounting firm Mazars USA to turn over to Congress his tax documents covering eight years, a court filing revealed on Friday.

"Contrary to the President's arguments, the [House of Representatives Oversight] Committee possesses authority under both the House Rules and the Constitution to issue the subpoena, and Mazars must comply," the court document said.

On April 12, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings issued a subpoena to the accounting firm Mazars USA to hand over Trump's personal financial records to see whether he committed any illegal activity before becoming president of the United States.

The Court of Appeals said the subpoena issued by the House Oversight Committee serves a valid legislative purpose.

Trump's lawyers have argued that the subpoena is invalid and unenforceable because it has no legislative purpose, and it investigates events that occurred when Trump was not president.