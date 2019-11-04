UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Appeals Court Rules Trump Must Hand Over Tax Records To New York Prosecutors - Filing

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:42 PM

US Appeals Court Rules Trump Must Hand Over Tax Records to New York Prosecutors - Filing

The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has rejected President Donald Trump's appeal to block an earlier court decision to fulfill the request of the Manhattan District Attorney and hand over his tax return records, a court filing revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has rejected President Donald Trump's appeal to block an earlier court decision to fulfill the request of the Manhattan District Attorney and hand over his tax return records, a court filing revealed on Monday.

"Considering the foregoing, the President has neither demonstrated that he is likely to prevail on, nor raised sufficiently serious questions going to the merits of, his immunity claim, and so he is not entitled to preliminary injunctive relief," the filing said. "For the reasons above, we affirm the District Court's order denying the President's request for a preliminary injunction.

"

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has requested Trump's business and personal tax return records from his accounting firm Mazars Group as part of a criminal investigation into Trump's payments to two women who allegedly had affairs with him prior to him becoming a US president.

The judges on the appeals court panel said they predict Trump's attorneys will appeal the ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Trump is the first US president since Richard Nixon who has not voluntarily released his tax records.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Business Immunity Trump Manhattan Criminals Women From Court

Recent Stories

Witnesses Say Dozens of Protesters Injured in Clas ..

4 minutes ago

Robbers steal treasures in ram-raid on French cath ..

4 minutes ago

Maryam's bail: NAB has right to give its viewpoint ..

4 minutes ago

Iraq Arrests Facebook Users for Posts Backing Anti ..

4 minutes ago

President summons Senate session

28 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Signs Law Halving Number of Su ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.