US Appeals Court Rules Trump Must Hand Over Tax Records to New York Prosecutors - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has rejected President Donald Trump 's appeal to block an earlier court decision to fulfill the request of the Manhattan District Attorney and hand over his tax return records, a court filing revealed on Monday.

"Considering the foregoing, the President has neither demonstrated that he is likely to prevail on, nor raised sufficiently serious questions going to the merits of, his immunity claim, and so he is not entitled to preliminary injunctive relief," the filing said. "For the reasons above, we affirm the District Court's order denying the President's request for a preliminary injunction.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has requested Trump's business and personal tax return records from his accounting firm Mazars Group as part of a criminal investigation into Trump's payments to two women who allegedly had affairs with him prior to him becoming a US president.

The judges on the appeals court panel said they predict Trump's attorneys will appeal the ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Trump is the first US president since Richard Nixon who has not voluntarily released his tax records.