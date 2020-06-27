UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Appeals Court Rules Use Of Pentagon Funds For Border Wall 'Unlawful' - Court Documents

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Appeals Court Rules Use of Pentagon Funds for Border Wall 'Unlawful' - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ruled that President Donald Trump unlawfully used $2.5 billion from the Defense Department to fund construction of a wall on the United States' border with Mexico, court documents revealed.

"The panel held that the Executive Branch lacked independent constitutional authority to authorize the transfer of funds," Chief Judge Sidney Thomas wrote in the ruling on Friday. "The panel noted that the Appropriations Clause of the US Constitution exclusively grants the power of the purse to Congress.

The panel held that the transfer of funds violated the Appropriations Clause, and, therefore, was unlawful."

Thomas disagreed with the Justice Department's argument that the parties in the complaint could not challenge the transfers of Defense Department funds for border wall construction.

However, Judge Daniel Collins disagreed, writing in his opinion he believes the transfer of funds to build the border wall was lawful.

The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition.

Related Topics

Trump Sidney United States Mexico Border Congress From Billion Court

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

3 hours ago

Customs Collectorates to Remain open for Extended ..

8 minutes ago

Mortar fire kills five Afghan children

10 minutes ago

NAB vehemently believes in zero corruption, 100 pe ..

10 minutes ago

MCF, Saylani sign MoU for rehabilitation of 42 wat ..

10 minutes ago

General debate on budget concludes in PA

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.