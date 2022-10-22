UrduPoint.com

US Appeals Court Temporarily Blocks Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan - Filing

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 04:50 AM

US Appeals Court Temporarily Blocks Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) A US Federal appeals court temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan while it considers a request from six Republican-run states seeking to terminate the program, a court document revealed.

"Appellants' emergency motion for an administrative stay prohibiting the appellees from discharging any student loan debt under the Cancellation program until this Court rules on the appellants' motion for an injunction pending appeal is granted," the US Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals said in a court filing on Friday.

The group of Republican-run states includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and South Carolina.

The White House announced last month that student loan payments will resume next year and at least $10,000 of student loan debt will be canceled for each eligible borrower.

An additional $10,000 of debt will be canceled for eligible borrowers who also received a federal Pell grant.

The states argue that the Biden administration acted without Congressional approval.

"Determined to pursue across-the-board debt cancellation and stymied by repeated failures to achieve that goal through legislation, the Administration resorted to a federal law whose purpose is to provide relief to individuals who have suffered from an emergency like the 9/11 terrorist attacks or who must serve their country overseas in the military," the filing said.

The overall cost of implementing the Biden administration's initiative could rise to more than $1 trillion, according to the lawsuit.

Related Topics

Terrorist Loan White House Student From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sancti ..

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sanctions Over Alleged Drone Supply ..

4 hours ago
 Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counse ..

Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counselling campaign kicked off

4 hours ago
 Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolishe ..

Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolished 'Unhelpful Rhetoric' - UN Sp ..

4 hours ago
 US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid ..

US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid to Encourage Continued Output ..

4 hours ago
 Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid w ..

Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid war

4 hours ago
 Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF g ..

Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF grey list

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.