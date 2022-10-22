WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) A US Federal appeals court temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan while it considers a request from six Republican-run states seeking to terminate the program, a court document revealed.

"Appellants' emergency motion for an administrative stay prohibiting the appellees from discharging any student loan debt under the Cancellation program until this Court rules on the appellants' motion for an injunction pending appeal is granted," the US Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals said in a court filing on Friday.

The group of Republican-run states includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and South Carolina.

The White House announced last month that student loan payments will resume next year and at least $10,000 of student loan debt will be canceled for each eligible borrower.

An additional $10,000 of debt will be canceled for eligible borrowers who also received a federal Pell grant.

The states argue that the Biden administration acted without Congressional approval.

"Determined to pursue across-the-board debt cancellation and stymied by repeated failures to achieve that goal through legislation, the Administration resorted to a federal law whose purpose is to provide relief to individuals who have suffered from an emergency like the 9/11 terrorist attacks or who must serve their country overseas in the military," the filing said.

The overall cost of implementing the Biden administration's initiative could rise to more than $1 trillion, according to the lawsuit.