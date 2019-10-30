UrduPoint.com
US Appeals Court Temporarily Prevents Congress From Access To Full Mueller Report -Reports

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:40 AM

US Appeals Court Temporarily Prevents Congress From Access to Full Mueller Report -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) A US appeal court temporarily blocked an earlier court verdict, which obliged the Department of Justice to provide the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee with access to the full version of the report of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on the alleged Trump-Russia collusion, media reported.

On Friday, US judge Beryl Howell ruled that the Justice Department must hand over the unredacted version of the Mueller report to the House of Representatives by October 30. On Monday, the US Department of Justice filed an appeal against the Federal judge's order.

The transfer of the full version of the Mueller Report to the House of Representatives will be frozen as long as the court will consider the appeal, the Politico media outlet reported on Tuesday, citing the judicial order.

Mueller issued the final report on his inquiry in April, saying the probe had found no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

House Democrats have recently launched impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The Democrats say the request amounted to an attempt to solicit foreign influence in the upcoming 2020 US election.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and has accused the Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him after failing to oust him from office with the Mueller probe.

