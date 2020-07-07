UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Appeals Court Upholds Block Of Trump's Third-Country Transit Ban On Migrants - Filing

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Appeals Court Upholds Block of Trump's Third-Country Transit Ban on Migrants - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has upheld a lower court's decision to block the Trump administration from denying asylum to migrants who traveled through a third country before reaching the southern US border, court documents revealed.

"The panel affirmed the District Court's grant of a preliminary injunction against enforcement, in the four states on the United States-Mexico border, of a Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security joint interim final rule... which - with limited exceptions - categorically denies asylum to aliens arriving at the border with Mexico unless they have first applied for, and have been denied, asylum in Mexico or another country through which they have traveled," US Judge William Fletcher wrote on Monday.

The Appeals Court agrees that the Trump administration's policy is unlawful under the Administrative Procedures Act, Fletcher said and noted that the policy does nothing to ensure that a third country is a safe option for migrants.

On June 30, a lower court judge ruled the Trump administration's third-country transit ban against asylum-seeking migrants is unlawful.

The administration implemented the policy in July 2019 as part of an effort to deter the flow of asylum-seeking migrants coming to the United States from Central America.

Related Topics

Trump United States Mexico June July Border 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

2 hours ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

2 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

4 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

5 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.