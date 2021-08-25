UrduPoint.com

US Appeals Court Upholds Death Sentence For Dylann Roof For Church Massacre - Ruling

The US Federal Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the death penalty for Dylann Roof for murdering nine African-Americans attending the Emanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US Federal Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the death penalty for Dylann Roof for murdering nine African-Americans attending the Emanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

"They had welcomed him. He slaughtered them," the ruling said. "When apprehended, he frankly confessed, with barely a hint of remorse. ... His crimes qualify him for the harshest penalty that a just society can impose," the ruling said.

