Open Menu

US Appeals Court Upholds Most Of Gag Order Imposed On Trump

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2023 | 09:10 AM

US appeals court upholds most of gag order imposed on Trump

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A US Federal appeals court on Friday upheld most of a gag order imposed on former president Donald Trump in his election interference case.

"We do not allow such an order lightly," said Judge Patricia Millett, who wrote the unanimous opinion issued by a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

"Mr. Trump is a former President and current candidate for the presidency, and there is a strong public interest in what he has to say," Millett said.

"But Mr. Trump is also an indicted criminal defendant, and he must stand trial in a courtroom under the same procedures that govern all other criminal defendants."

Related Topics

Election Trump Same Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

10 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

10 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

10 hours ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

10 hours ago
 DEC urges people to register their votes

DEC urges people to register their votes

10 hours ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

11 hours ago
Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

11 hours ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

11 hours ago
 PML-N to work with all institutions to boost econo ..

PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s li ..

11 hours ago
 LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly consti ..

LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly constituencies

11 hours ago
 Hazaragi language should be given sufficient repre ..

Hazaragi language should be given sufficient representation on PTV Bolan: Solang ..

11 hours ago
 Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for con ..

Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for continuous awareness and proactiv ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World