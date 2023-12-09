US appeals court upholds most of gag order imposed on Trump

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A US Federal appeals court on Friday upheld most of a gag order imposed on former president Donald Trump in his election interference case.

"We do not allow such an order lightly," said Judge Patricia Millett, who wrote the unanimous opinion issued by a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

"Mr. Trump is a former President and current candidate for the presidency, and there is a strong public interest in what he has to say," Millett said.

"But Mr. Trump is also an indicted criminal defendant, and he must stand trial in a courtroom under the same procedures that govern all other criminal defendants."