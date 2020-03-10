UrduPoint.com
US Appeals Court Upholds Order To Hand Mueller Report Evidence To House Committee - Ruling

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:21 PM

US Appeals Court Upholds Order to Hand Mueller Report Evidence to House Committee - Ruling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) A US Federal appeals court has upheld a judge's order to turn over the unredacted report of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia collusion investigation to the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, a court ruling showed on Tuesday

"For the following reasons, because that exception encompasses impeachment proceedings and the Committee has established a 'particularized need' for the grand jury materials, the Order of the district court is affirmed," the verdict from the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said.

The appeal was filed by the Department of Justice after US Judge Beryl Howell ruled last October that the unredacted version of the Mueller report must be handed over to the House of Representatives.

Mueller issued a final report on his inquiry in April, saying the probe had found no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

