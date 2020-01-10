UrduPoint.com
US Appeals Court Upholds Ruling To Dismiss Litigation Over MH370 Crash

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Appeals Court Upholds Ruling to Dismiss Litigation Over MH370 Crash - Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) A US appeals court has upheld a lower-court decision to dismiss litigation over the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 crash, a court document revealed on Friday.

"In considering appellees' motion to dismiss for forum non conveniens, the district court carefully weighed the relevant public and private interest factors and reasonably concluded that Malaysia is a more convenient forum to try appellants' claims," the court wrote in the document. "Because we find no 'clear abuse of discretion' in the district court's reasoning, we affirm.

"

In November 2018, US Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson rejected a lawsuit over the MH370 crash, concluding that Malaysia is a more convenient forum to hear all of the lawsuits.

Flight MH370, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, disappeared from radars on March 8, 2014, less than an hour after takeoff. There were 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board the aircraft. So far, several pieces of debris believed to have come from the aircraft have been found at different locations, including Mozambique, South Africa and the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean.

