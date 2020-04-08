UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Appeals Court Upholds Trump's Plan To Resume Federal Executions - Filing

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

US Appeals Court Upholds Trump's Plan to Resume Federal Executions - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The US Appeals Court for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that the Trump administration's plan to resume Federal executions by means of lethal injection does not violate federal law, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

"Each member of the panel takes a different view of what the FDPA [Federal Death Penalty Act of 1994] requires," the court wrote. "Because two of us believe that the district court misconstrued the FDPA, we vacate the preliminary injunctions."

In July 2019, US Attorney General William Barr announced that the United States would resume federal executions for the first time in 16 years and said that five death sentences would be carried out beginning on December 9.

In November 2019, District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a court order delaying the executions after four of the federal prisoners due to be executed petitioned the court for an injunction.

The US federal government had scheduled five executions for December and January for inmates Daniel Lee, Lezmond Mitchell, Wesley Purkey, Alfred Bourgeois and Dustin Honken. Purkey was not among the four prisoners who petitioned the court for the injunction.

Though several individual US states regularly carry out the death penalty, the US federal government has not executed a prisoner since 2003.

Related Topics

Prisoner Trump Columbia Mitchell United States January July November December 2019 Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

1 hour ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

1 hour ago

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

3 hours ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

2 hours ago

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: D ..

2 hours ago

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.