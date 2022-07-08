US Appeals to Russia to Recognize Mercenaries in Ukraine as Combatants - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Washington has asked Moscow to recognize US mercenaries fighting in Ukraine as combatants, but there has been no further discussion on the issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"As I understand, there was no continuation of the topic, there was a certain signal from the American side, mainly focused on the fact that these persons should be classified as combatants within the meaning of the Geneva Conventions, they should be subject to specific commitments," Ryabkov told reporters.