US Applauds Cessation of Hostilities in Ethiopia, Committed to Peace Process - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The United States applauds the signing of an agreement to cease hostilities in northern Ethiopia and remains committed to the ongoing peace process, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Ethiopian government and local Tigray region forces announced a deal to permanently cease hostilities, setting up a prospective end to a conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and millions more displaced.

"The African Union's announcement of the signing of a cessation of hostilities between the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) represents an important step towards peace. We applaud the parties for their commitment to peace and reaching this agreement," Price said during a press briefing.

Price also commended the African Union panel responsible for facilitating the peace process.

The US remains committed to supporting the AU-led process and advancing peace in northern Ethiopia, Price said.

Ethiopian forces and the TPLF have engaged in an internal conflict since November 2020, when the government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base in the Tigray region.

In June 2021, the TPLF seized the Tigray region's administrative center, Mekelle. The group later took control of large portions of Tigray, as well as parts of the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions.

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer, participated in and observed talks toward the ceasefire over the past several days, Price said. The US role has not been at the front of the process, but its efforts have been consistent and constructive, according to Price.

The UN welcomes the agreement to cease hostilities, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.