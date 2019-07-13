WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) The United States welcomes Greece's move to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's leader, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Greece's Foreign Ministry announced in a statement that the republic has decided to recognize Guaido, joining the European Union's common position on the matter.

"We applaud #Greece for joining the 54 other countries that recognize Interim President @jguaido. The US continues to work with the international community in support of the people of #Venezuela as they seek to restore democracy, prosperity & stability to their country," Pompeo said in a tweet on Friday.

Greece's decision comes at a time when Venezuelan government and opposition representatives appeared to be making progress towards a political settlement to the crisis.

On Thursday, the Venezuelan government and opposition agreed to engage in permanent peace dialogue as a result of three-day talks in Barbados, Hector Rodriguez, the governor of Venezuela's Miranda state said during a broadcast.

Dozens of countries around the world have endorsed Guaido, calling on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down and for a new election to be organized. Meanwhile, China, Russia, Turkey and numerous other nations have voiced their support for Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president.

Venezuela's political-economic crisis intensified in January after the US-backed Guaido proclaimed himself interim president. The United States soon thereafter started imposing sanctions on Venezuela and froze billions of Dollars' worth of Venezuelan assets.

Maduro has criticized Guaido, claiming he acted on the orders of the United States, which sought to install him as the country's president and get hold of Venezuela's oil assets. In May, the Venezuelan authorities thwarted a coup attempt involving the military.

US sanctions against Venezuela have killed some 40,000 people since 2017, according to a study co-authored by leading economist Jeffrey Sachs that was published in May.