US Applauds Spain Repatriating 15 Persons From Syria, Urges Others to Do Same - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The United States applauds Spain for repatriating 15 nationals from Syria and calls on other countries to do the same, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"This week, the government of Spain repatriated two women and 13 children from displaced persons camps in northeast Syria," Price said in a statement on Wednesday. "We urge all governments to follow Spain's example and repatriate their nationals, especially women and children."

Price said the United States is grateful to Spain for working with Washington to resolve the ongoing humanitarian crisis resulting from the dismantlement of the so-called "caliphate" of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

Price also noted that the al-Hol and Roj camps house some 10,000 displaced persons from more than 60 countries outside Syria and Iraq, the statement said.

"More than half of all al-Hol camp residents are children under the age of 12," Price said. "Repatriation is the only durable solution to the humanitarian and security situation in al-Hol. While its so-called "caliphate" has been defeated, ISIS (Islamic State) remains a persistent threat to the region and to the thousands of vulnerable residents in displaced persons camps."

Numerous European countries, including the United Kingdom, Denmark and Belgium, have said they are reluctant to take back not only their nationals captured alongside terrorists in Syria and Iraq, but also their wives and children.