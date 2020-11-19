US Applauds UK for Significantly Boosting Defense Spending - Acting Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The United States praises the United Kingdom's substantial increase to its defense spending and effort to reaffirm its commitment to the NATO alliance, Acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said in a statement.

""The US Department of Defense applauds the announcement by the United Kingdom to significantly increase defense spending. The UK is our most stalwart and capable ally, and this increase in spending is indicative of their commitment to NATO and our shared security," Miller said in the statement on Wednesday.

The United Kingdom will increase its defense budget by $21.9 billion over the next four years as part of its plan to invest in next-generation military capability.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also announce on Thursday the creation of a new agency dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, the creation of a National Cyber Force and a new Space Command, which will be capable of launching UK's first rocket by 2022.