US Applied Nonproliferation-Related Penalties on 3 Russian, 3 Chinese Firms - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The United States has applied penalties against three Russian and two Chinese companies for alleged violations of its restrictions on dealings with Iran, North Korea or Syria that may assist these countries in developing weapons of mass destruction or missile systems, the US State Department said in a notice on Tuesday.

Sanctions that were activated on November 6 target Russia's Aviazapchast, Joint Stock Company Elecon and Nilco Group as well as China's Chengdu Best New Materials Co Ltd. and Zibo Elim Trade Company, Ltd. The US government is prohibited from any sales, procurements or assistance to these entities, their subsidiaries or successors for the duration of two years.

"On November 6, 2020, the US government applied the measures authorized in Section 3 of the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (Pub. L. 109-353) against the following foreign persons identified in the report submitted pursuant to Section 2(a) of the Act," the notice said.

The State Department explained the Act provides for penalties on foreign entities and individuals for the transfer to or acquisition from Iran, Syria and North Korea of goods, services, or technology controlled under multilateral controlled lists or otherwise having the potential to make a material contribution to the development of weapons of mass destruction or cruise or ballistic missile systems.