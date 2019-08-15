(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) While the government of Gibraltar intended to release Iran's Grace 1 supertanker on Thursday morning, it will make the decision on the tanker later in the day, since the US Department of Justice has applied to seize the vessel mere hours before its planned release, local media reported.

The decision has been postponed to 4 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT), the Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper specified.

The newspaper also said that it was Gibraltarian lawyer Joseph Triay who revealed the developments.

The tanker was detained by the Gibraltar law enforcement, supported by UK marines, on suspicions of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. The seizure prompted a row between Tehran and London. Moreover, Madrid has said that the tanker has been seized at the request of the United States amid mounting Washington-Tehran tensions.