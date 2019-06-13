UrduPoint.com
US Appoints Ambassador Booth As Special Envoy For Sudan - State Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

US Appoints Ambassador Booth as Special Envoy for Sudan - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The United States has appointed Ambassador Donald Booth as Special Envoy for Sudan who will lead efforts to facilitate a political solution to the crisis in that country, the US Department of State said in a release on Wednesday.

"The [State] Department has appointed Ambassador Donald Booth as Special Envoy for Sudan," the release said. "Ambassador Booth will lead US efforts to support a political solution to the current crisis and reflects the will of the Sudanese people."

The State Department also said that Booth is already accompanying US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy to meetings in Khartoum and Addis Ababa on June 12 and 13.

