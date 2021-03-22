US Appoints Diplomat Ricardo Zuniga as Special Envoy for 'Northern Triangle' - State Dept.

The United States has appointed career diplomat Ricardo Zuniga to serve as Special Envoy for the so-called "Northern Triangle" countries in Central America, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The United States has appointed career diplomat Ricardo Zuniga to serve as Special Envoy for the so-called "Northern Triangle" countries in Central America, US State Department spokesperson Ned price announced on Monday.

"The Department of State is pleased to announce that Ricardo Zuniga, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will serve as its Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle," Price said in a statement.