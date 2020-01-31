US Appoints New Envoy for South Sudan Peace Efforts - State Department

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The United States named W. Stuart Symington IV as special envoy for South Sudan peace efforts, the US State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Special Envoy Symington will lead US efforts to support the peace process and a successful political transition in South Sudan," the release said.

South Sudan's six year civil war erupted two years after the country gained independence from Sudan in 2011. Since then, multiple peace agreements have been signed and later abandoned, resulting in a conflict that has killed an estimated 400,000 people and forced millions into internal exile.