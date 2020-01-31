UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Appoints New Envoy For South Sudan Peace Efforts - State Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:11 PM

US Appoints New Envoy for South Sudan Peace Efforts - State Department

The United States named W. Stuart Symington IV as special envoy for South Sudan peace efforts, the US State Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The United States named W. Stuart Symington IV as special envoy for South Sudan peace efforts, the US State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Special Envoy Symington will lead US efforts to support the peace process and a successful political transition in South Sudan," the release said.

South Sudan's six year civil war erupted two years after the country gained independence from Sudan in 2011. Since then, multiple peace agreements have been signed and later abandoned, resulting in a conflict that has killed an estimated 400,000 people and forced millions into internal exile.

Related Topics

Independence Lead United States Sudan From Million

Recent Stories

President AJK appreciates increase in Gilgit Balti ..

13 minutes ago

Huraira’s half-century on debut secures Pakistan ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 31, 2020 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

1 in 3 Pakistanis do not think revoking the consti ..

2 hours ago

US Ambassador, Russian Foreign Minister Discuss Mi ..

43 seconds ago

FBR extends last date for filing of tax returns to ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.