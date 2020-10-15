UrduPoint.com
US Appoints Special Coordinator For Tibetan Issues - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Appoints Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The United States has appointed a Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues who will also work on humanitarian matters concerning Tibetans, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement.

"I am pleased to announce the concurrent designation of Assistant Secretary Robert A. Destro of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor to serve as the United States Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues," Pompeo said in the statement on Wednesday.

Pompeo explained the Special Coordinator will lead the United States' efforts to promote dialogue between China and the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, or his representatives, as well as work to protect the Tibetans' religious and linguistic identity.

"He also will support US efforts to address the humanitarian needs of Tibetan refugees and to promote sustainable economic development and environmental conservation in Tibetan communities on the plateau," he said.

Pompeo said the United States remains concerned about China's repression of the Tibetan community.

"Special Coordinator Destro will engage Tibetan leaders and international partners and experts to address these issues," he said.

The Special Coordinator will also carry forward the State Department's engagement with and support for Tibet's global diaspora and their many courageous advocates for the protection of human rights, including the freedom of religion or belief, Pompeo added.

