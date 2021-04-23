UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Appoints Veteran Diplomat Jeffrey Feltman As Special Envoy To Horn Of Africa - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:55 PM

US Appoints Veteran Diplomat Jeffrey Feltman as Special Envoy to Horn of Africa - Blinken

Veteran diplomat Jeffrey Feltman has been appointed US Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa and will lead the United States' response to the crisis in the region, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Veteran diplomat Jeffrey Feltman has been appointed US Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa and will lead the United States' response to the crisis in the region, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday.

"This appointment underscores the [Biden] administration's commitment to lead an international diplomatic effort to address the interlinked political, security, and humanitarian crises in the Horn of Africa," Blinken said.

The Secretary of State noted that Feltman has held senior positions in both the US State Department and the United Nations and said he is "uniquely suited" for his new role given his decades of experience in Africa and the middle East, particularly in multilateral diplomacy.

Feltman would be engaged in negotiation and mediation to develop and execute an integrated strategy to address the complex issues afflicting the region, Blinken said.

"Of particular concern are the volatile situation in Ethiopia, including the conflict in Tigray; escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan; and the dispute around the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam," Blinken said. "At a moment of profound change for this strategic region, high-level US engagement is vital to mitigate the risks posed by escalating conflict while providing support to once-in-a-generation opportunities for reform."

The European Union on Friday announced a $180 million humanitarian assistance package for the region, which aside from Ethiopia and Sudan, include Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, South Sudan and Tanzania.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia United Nations European Union Dam Djibouti Lead Eritrea Ethiopia Tanzania United States Sudan Kenya Uganda Middle East From Million

Recent Stories

'Creative' genes gave Homo sapiens edge over Neand ..

4 minutes ago

GCU to offer salaries to top postgraduate students ..

4 minutes ago

People must follow SOPs to control coronavirus pan ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19: Pakistan extends air travel restrictions ..

5 minutes ago

Nadal surges into Barcelona semi-finals, Tsitsipas ..

8 minutes ago

UN Welcomes Russian Moves to Redeploy Troops From ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.