US Appoints Veteran European Affairs Diplomat to Major UK Embassy Post - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Biden administration has appointed Philip Reeker, a veteran US diplomat and European affairs expert as Charge d'Affaires in its embassy to the United Kingdom, the Department of State announced on Thursday.

"Ambassador Philip Reeker will serve as Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim, at the Embassy of the United States of America to the Court of St.

James's [in London], as of August 1," the department said in a diplomatic note.

Reeker is a career diplomat with the rank of Minister-Counselor and currently serves as Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, the State Department said.

Prior to leading the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Reeker was Civilian Deputy and Policy Advisor to the Commander of US European Command in Stuttgart, Germany, and from 2008-2011 he was US Ambassador to North Macedonia.