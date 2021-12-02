UrduPoint.com

US Appreciates Coordination With OPEC+, Welcomes Decision To Boost Output - White House

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:35 PM

The United States appreciates the close coordination with OPEC+ producers in recent weeks and welcomes the decision to increase oil production, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The United States appreciates the close coordination with OPEC+ producers in recent weeks and welcomes the decision to increase oil production, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We appreciate the close coordination over the recent weeks with our partners - Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC+ producers - to help address price pressures," Psaki said. "We welcome the decision today to continue the 400,000 barrel barrels per day increase. Together with our recent coordinated release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. We believe it should help facilitate the global economic recovery."

