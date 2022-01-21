US Appreciates How Russia Has Engaged on New START Renewal, Security Talks - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said the Biden administration appreciates Russia's engagement on strategic stability talks and the renewal of the New START Treaty.

"(T)he Biden administration has made clear our willingness to pursue a more stable, predictable relationship; to negotiate arms control agreements, like the renewal of New START, and launch our Strategic Stability Dialogue; to pursue common action to address the climate crisis and work in common cause to revive the Iran nuclear deal. And we appreciate how Russia has engaged with us in these efforts," Blinken said during remarks in Berlin.

Blinken also conveyed hope that the United States, its European partners, and Russia can resolve security issues in Eastern Europe through diplomacy.

Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said he and his American counterpart during a bilateral meeting in Geneva briefly discussed the prospect of a future agreement to replace New START.

Last February, the Biden administration officially extended New START's expiration date until February 5, 2026. The agreement requires that the United States and Russia reduce their nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 missiles, 800 launchers and 1,550 deployed warheads.