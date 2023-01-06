WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The United States is grateful to Ankara for its efforts to foster dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

"We greatly appreciate the constructive role that Turkey is playing in trying to bring about an end to this barbaric war," Price said.

"We appreciate Turkey's steadfast commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and its efforts to foster dialogue between Ukraine and Russia."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he wants to discuss prospects for Ukrainian peace during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

Hours earlier, Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They talked about the conflict in Ukraine, bilateral relations, Syria and the Turkish gas hub. Turkey has offered to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine