US Apprehends 3.5Mln Immigrants at Mexico Border From 2014 to 2019 - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The US Customs and Border Protection agency apprehended 2.8 million immigrants crossing the Mexican border in the five-year period ending in 2019 plus an additional 725,000 people judged ineligible for US entry at ports of entry, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a report on Thursday.

"Repatriations accounted for 51 percent of encounters (or 1.8 million) versus 49 percent of encounters (or 1.7 million) that had no confirmed departure, including 8.1 percent that had been granted relief or other protection from removal (284,000 encounters)," the department said in press release accompanying the report.

Of the 2.1 million single adults apprehended, 92 percent were deported and 8 percent allowed to remain in the US, the release said.

Apprehensions of family units totaled about 1 million, of which 56 percent were deported and 44 percent allowed to stay, the release added.

Of 284,000 unaccompanied children from countries other than Canada and Mexico, just 13,000 were deported while another 47,000 had final orders of removal but had not left the United States, according to the release.

The Trump administration crackdown on illegal immigration focused on the southern US border with Mexico, with the construction of about 400 miles of a wall and tougher restrictions on aliens seeking political asylum, mainly from Central America.