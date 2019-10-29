US Apprehensions on Mexico Border Surged by 88% in Fiscal Year 2019 - Border Patrol

(@FahadShabbir)

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) US apprehensions of undocumented immigrants at the Mexico border reached more than 970,000 in fiscal year 2019, marking an 88 percent increase from last year, Acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan said during a press conference in the Texas border city of El Paso on Tuesday.

"Nationwide, CBP's apprehensions for FY 2019 totaled 1,148,000, more than 970,000 along the southwest border alone. This is a staggering 88 percent higher than the fiscal year 2018," Morgan said.

In September, Morgan said apprehensions on the southern border had dropped by 56 percent since May.

The administration has implemented various policies such as the Remain in Mexico plan to curb illegal migration to the United States.

The United States and Mexico reached an agreement on June 7 to deter illegal migration through the US-Mexican border. Under the deal, the United States vowed to refrain from imposing tariffs on Mexican goods, while the Latin American country committed to deploying its National Guard throughout the country and, especially, to its southern border to fight the influx of undocumented migrants.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.