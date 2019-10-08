UrduPoint.com
US Apprehensions On Southern Border Drop For Fourth Consecutive Month - Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:04 PM

US apprehensions of undocumented immigrants entering the United States illegally has dropped for the fourth consecutive month, Acting Customs and Border Protections (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan said during a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) US apprehensions of undocumented immigrants entering the United States illegally has dropped for the fourth consecutive month, Acting Customs and Border Protections (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"This September marked the lowest number of law enforcement actions during fiscal year 2019," Morgan said. "The total number of law enforcement actions last month was just over 52,000 [apprehensions], down almost 65 percent from the peak in May of 144,000 [apprehensions]. This represents the fourth month in a row of a steady decline in apprehensions."

Morgan credited the Trump administration's cooperation with the governments of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to address the immigration issue.

On June 7, the United States and Mexico reached an agreement on curbing illegal migration through the US-Mexican border. Under the agreement, the United States vowed to refrain from imposing tariffs on Mexican goods, while Mexico committed to deploying its National Guard throughout the country and, especially, to its southern border to fight the influx of undocumented migrants.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

