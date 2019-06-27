UrduPoint.com
US Approach At Manama Workshop On Palestine Counterproductive - Russian Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 03:11 PM

The US approach to the Israeli-Palestinian settlement as evidenced at the workshop in the Bahraini capital of Manama is counterproductive, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The US approach to the Israeli-Palestinian settlement as evidenced at the workshop in the Bahraini capital of Manama is counterproductive, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The two day meeting focused on the economic aspects of the so-called "deal of the century" a US plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Representatives of Palestine boycotted the forum, seeing it as an attempt to buy them out.

The ministry remarked that the key proposal was to set up a $50 billion foundation to implement various projects in Palestine, Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon within the next 10 years.

However, according to the ministry, the proposal ignored the need to relaunch direct talks on all key issues, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within 1967 borders with a capital in East Jerusalem.

"This approach appears counterproductive ... The key principle to set up two states for two peoples remains the only cornerstone that can be a foundation for a stable and peaceful future for the Israeli and the Palestinians," the ministry said.

