US Approach To Denuclearizing N. Korea Will Not Include 'Grand Bargain' - Senior Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:49 PM

US Approach to Denuclearizing N. Korea Will Not Include 'Grand Bargain' - Senior Official

The US approach to North Korean denuclearization will not be based on a grand bargain or strategic patience but will explore diplomacy, a senior administration official told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The US approach to North Korean denuclearization will not be based on a grand bargain or strategic patience but will explore diplomacy, a senior administration official told reporters.

"Our [US] goals remain the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula with a clear understanding that the efforts of past administrations have not achieved this objective. Our policy will not focus on shaping a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience," the official said.

The administration official also said US policy toward North Korea will explore diplomacy in order to increase the security of the United States, its allies and deployed forces while the process of denuclearization will likely be challenging.

In April, the White House said it had concluded a months-long review of its policy toward North Korea. At the same time, the US said that it will continue to engage in negotiations with Pyongyang with the aim to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

More Stories From World

