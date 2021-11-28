US Approach to Russia Unilateral - Russian Ambassador Antonov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) The approach of the United States to Russia is unilateral as Washington only wants to discuss issues that concern them, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"The American administration has not changed its negative attitude towards us.

We are still considered here as opponents. They are trying to talk to us only on issues that are of interest to the United States," Antonov said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show.