US Approaches Unveiled Before Geneva Talks Not Unexpected for Moscow - Ryabkov

MOSCOW/GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The US approaches to the dialogue with Russia on security guarantees announced before the Geneva meeting did not come as a surprise to Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik.

According to the diplomat, this also applies to persistent attempts to call the upcoming contacts part of a strategic dialogue, although, in fact, these are two different negotiation tracks.

"There are no surprises for us in the approach that was at least publicly announced by the US side before the meeting (in Geneva), we are ready for this. Let us see what happens in the end," Ryabkov said.