US Approaching 200Mln Adults With At Least 1 Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The United States is approaching the 200 million mark of citizens who have received at least one shot of vaccines against coronavirus, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow we will hit an important milestone - 200 million adults with at least one shot," Zients told reporters in a press briefing.

Overall, more than 75% of eligible Americans older than 12 years got at least one shot, including 94% of seniors, he added.

The rolling 7-day average of new cases is about 95,000 per day, down from 121,533 logged just four days earlier, marking a steady decrease in overall new COVID-19 cases nationwide, Director of Centers of Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky noted.

At the same time, the 7-day average hospital admissions is approximately 8500 per day and 1,300 deaths per day.

