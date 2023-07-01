Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) The Biden administration has approved a possible $105 million deal for Lockheed Martin to modernize 32 F-16 combat fighters for NATO ally Romania, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Romania of equipment and services to modernize thirty-two (32) F-16 Mid-Life Update Block 10/15 aircraft to be procured through third-party transfer from Norway," the press release said.

The deal included KY-58M and KIV-78 cryptographic devices for an estimated cost of $105 million, the DSCA said.

"The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the release added.

The sale will also include AN/PYQ-10C Simple Key Loaders; Joint Mission Planning Systems; Night Vision Device (NVD) aviator vision systems and spare Image Intensifier Tubes; Electronic Warfare database support; Classified/Unclassified Computer Program Identification Number Systems (CPIN) and CPIN Electronic Combat International Security Assistance Program (ECISAP) equipment, the DSCA said.

