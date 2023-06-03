US Approves $110Mln Sale of MK 41 Missile Launching Systems for Netherlands - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The United States approved a $110 million sale of MK 41 missile launching systems for the Netherlands, the Defense Department announced on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Netherlands of MK 41 Vertical Launching Systems (VLS) Baseline (B/L) VII Strike Length Launcher Modules (either system or standalone) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $110 million," the Defense Department said in a press release.

The Netherlands would acquire eight MK 41 launching systems with this sale, the release said.

The Royal Netherlands Navy intends to use the MK 41 launching systems for their new ship class, the release added.

The MK 41 is a shipborne missile canister launching system that provides a rapid-fire launch capability against targets, according to reports.