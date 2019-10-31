UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves $115Mln Sale Of 2 UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters To Croatia - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 02:00 AM

US Approves $115Mln Sale of 2 UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters to Croatia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The State Department has approved a $115 million sale of two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to the government of Croatia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Croatia of two (2) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $115 million," the release said.

The proposed sale will serve US national security interests by providing security support to a NATO ally, the release said.

The helicopters will allow interoperability with US and NATO forces in rapid response for a variety of missions, the release also said.

The Black Hawk helicopters will increase Croatia's capability to provide troop lift, border security, medical evacuation, search and rescue, combat support and other operations, the release added.

The proposed sale will not alter military balance in the region, according to the release.

Related Topics

NATO Sale Croatia Border Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches his latest books at SIBF 20 ..

2 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 38th edition of Sharj ..

2 hours ago

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

2 hours ago

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.