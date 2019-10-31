US Approves $115Mln Sale of 2 UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters to Croatia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The State Department has approved a $115 million sale of two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to the government of Croatia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Croatia of two (2) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $115 million," the release said.

The proposed sale will serve US national security interests by providing security support to a NATO ally, the release said.

The helicopters will allow interoperability with US and NATO forces in rapid response for a variety of missions, the release also said.

The Black Hawk helicopters will increase Croatia's capability to provide troop lift, border security, medical evacuation, search and rescue, combat support and other operations, the release added.

The proposed sale will not alter military balance in the region, according to the release.