US Approves $122Mln Sale Of Air Transport Defense Measures To Australia - Security Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Biden administration has approved the sale of infrared countermeasures equipment to protect military airlift transports operated by Australia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of LAIRCM Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $122 million," the DSCA said in a press release.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday, the release said.

"The government of Australia has requested the possible sale of AN/AAQ 24(V)N Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) component systems required to support an ongoing upgrade of its large Air Mobility Platforms, which include C-17As, KC-30As, and C-130Js," the release said.

Australia has requested to buy 27 LAIRCM system processor replacements and 30 Guardian laser turret assemblies as well as LAIRCM control indicator unit replacements, the release added.

The principal contractors will be Northrop Grumman and Boeing, according to the release.

