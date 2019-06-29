US Approves $122Mln Sale of Tactical Missiles to Germany - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The United States has approved a sale of tactical missiles worth more than $122 million to Germany, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Germany, through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) acting as its Agent, up to ninety-one (91) AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) Tactical Missiles, and up to eight (8) AGM-88E AARGM Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM) for an estimated cost of $122.86 million," the release said.