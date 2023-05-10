UrduPoint.com

US Approves $124Mln Sniper Targeting Pods Sale To Poland - Defense Security Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 02:50 AM

US Approves $124Mln Sniper Targeting Pods Sale to Poland - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Biden administration has given the go-ahead for the sale of $124 million worth of snipers targeting equipment to Poland, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Poland of Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods and related equipment for an estimated cost of $124.7 million," the DSCA said in a press release on Tuesday.

The DSCA said it delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale earlier in the day, the release said.

"The government of Poland has requested to buy 34 AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP) with Shipping Containers," the release said. "The estimated total cost is $124.7 million."

The sale will also include system support and support equipment; spare parts, consumables, accessories and repair and return support; integration and test equipment and support; unclassified software and other engineering support, the release added.

Related Topics

Sale Buy Poland Congress Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

2 hours ago
 UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese mi ..

UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese minister

2 hours ago
 Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Kha ..

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest

3 hours ago
 IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

4 hours ago
 Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

5 hours ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.