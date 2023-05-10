US Approves $124Mln Sniper Targeting Pods Sale to Poland - Defense Security Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Biden administration has given the go-ahead for the sale of $124 million worth of snipers targeting equipment to Poland, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Poland of Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods and related equipment for an estimated cost of $124.7 million," the DSCA said in a press release on Tuesday.

The DSCA said it delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale earlier in the day, the release said.

"The government of Poland has requested to buy 34 AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP) with Shipping Containers," the release said. "The estimated total cost is $124.7 million."

The sale will also include system support and support equipment; spare parts, consumables, accessories and repair and return support; integration and test equipment and support; unclassified software and other engineering support, the release added.