US Approves $130Mln Torpedoes Sale to South Korea - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The Biden administration has approved the sale of more than 30 Mark 54 lightweight torpedoes costing $130 million to South Korea, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea of MK 54 Lightweight Torpedoes and related equipment for an estimated cost of $130 million," the DSCA said in a press release.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale earlier in the day, the release said.

South Korea plans to deploy the new torpedoes on their US-manufactured and supplied Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk heavy helicopters, the release added.