UrduPoint.com

US Approves $130Mln Torpedoes Sale To South Korea - Defense Agency

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Approves $130Mln Torpedoes Sale to South Korea - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The Biden administration has approved the sale of more than 30 Mark 54 lightweight torpedoes costing $130 million to South Korea, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea of MK 54 Lightweight Torpedoes and related equipment for an estimated cost of $130 million," the DSCA said in a press release.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale earlier in the day, the release said.

South Korea plans to deploy the new torpedoes on their US-manufactured and supplied Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk heavy helicopters, the release added.

Related Topics

Sale South Korea Congress (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

1 hour ago
 Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces ..

Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces Lifting of Force Majeure at A ..

1 hour ago
 US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With ..

US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With Ukraine as a Positive Step - ..

1 hour ago
 Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadi ..

Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadiq

1 hour ago
 Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petit ..

Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petition Urging Draghi to Stay in O ..

1 hour ago
 Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensur ..

Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensuring law & order during July 17 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.