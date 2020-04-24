UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Approves $131Mln For Carbon Capture Advanced Technology - Energy Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:53 PM

US Approves $131Mln for Carbon Capture Advanced Technology - Energy Dept.

The Trump administration is investing up to $131 million in research to develop new techniques of carbon capture to improve the use of cheap coal for power plants, the US Department of Energy said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Trump administration is investing up to $131 million in research to develop new techniques of carbon capture to improve the use of cheap coal for power plants, the US Department of Energy said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy announced up to $131 million for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) research and development (R&D) projects," the release said.

The Energy Department pointed out that it is making up to $46 million available for cost-shared research and development projects that capture and store carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from industrial sources.

"CCUS is often viewed in the context of power production. However, capture and storage of CO2 from industrial sources is also vitally important to reducing greenhouse gas emissions," the release said.

Selected projects will support engineering studies of carbon capture systems for industrial sources and testing of advanced carbon capture materials, processes, or a combination of advanced materials and processes for fossil fuel energy plants, the release added.

Related Topics

Trump Gas From Million

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

2 hours ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.