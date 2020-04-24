US Approves $131Mln for Carbon Capture Advanced Technology - Energy Dept.

The Trump administration is investing up to $131 million in research to develop new techniques of carbon capture to improve the use of cheap coal for power plants, the US Department of Energy said in a press release on Friday

"Today, the US Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy announced up to $131 million for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) research and development (R&D) projects," the release said.

The Energy Department pointed out that it is making up to $46 million available for cost-shared research and development projects that capture and store carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from industrial sources.

"CCUS is often viewed in the context of power production. However, capture and storage of CO2 from industrial sources is also vitally important to reducing greenhouse gas emissions," the release said.

Selected projects will support engineering studies of carbon capture systems for industrial sources and testing of advanced carbon capture materials, processes, or a combination of advanced materials and processes for fossil fuel energy plants, the release added.