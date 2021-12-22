US Approves $1.32Bln Sale of Aircraft Launch System to France - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Biden administration has approved the sale of an electromagnetic launching and landing system on carriers at sea costing more than $1.32 billion to France, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of France of Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG), and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.321 billion," the DSCA said in a press release on Tuesday.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Tuesday, the release said.

"The government of France has requested to buy one Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), two launcher configuration and one Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG), three engine configuration," the release added.

The prime contractors for the project will be General Atomics-Electromagnetic Systems Group in San Diego, California, and Huntington Ingalls Industries in Newport news, Virginia, according to the release.