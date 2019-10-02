UrduPoint.com
US Approves $140 Contract to Service 8 Japanese AEGIS Destroyers - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The US Department of State has signed off on a proposed $140-million request by Japan to service the nation's fleet of destroyers, including eight AEGIS-equipped warships, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a press release.

"The government of Japan has requested to buy Follow-On Technical Support (FOTS) sustainment and services in support of eight (8) Japan AEGIS Destroyers consisting of four (4) KONGO Class Destroyers, two (2) ATAGO Class Destroyers, [and] two (2) MAYA Class Destroyers," the release said on Tuesday.

The sustainment effort for an estimated cost of $140 million will include AEGIS software updates, system integration and testing, US government and contractor technical assistance, the release said.

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region, the release added.

AEGIS is the world's most advanced battle management system and the world's only maritime ballistic missile defense system, according to the manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

