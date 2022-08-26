UrduPoint.com

US Approves $141Mln Ground Command, Control Systems Deal With Morocco - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The Biden administration has approved the potential sale of $141 million of Ground Command and Control systems and related equipment to Morocco, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Morocco of Ground Command and Control and related equipment for an estimated cost of $141.1 million," the DSCA said in a press release.

The government of Morocco intends to purchase six Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS) as well as a range of other equipment, including communication, cryptographic and precision navigation devices, the release said.

The United States has assigned General Atomic Aeronautical Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Inc., Raytheon Inc., and Leonardo SpA from Italy to be the principal contractors in the deal, the release added.

Also on Thursday, the United States approved the potential $1.95 billion sale of 40 Black Hawk helicopters to Australia.

